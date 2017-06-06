via realtor.com Jay Cutler's Illinois Home
By: ThePostGame Staff
5h

Jay Cutler is headed back to Nashville.

The former Bears and Broncos quarterback has retired from the NFL, and he is moving his family to the city where he was a college star for Vanderbilt.

Cutler and his wife, reality-TV star Kristin Cavallari, have put their home in Lake Forest, Illinois, on the market for $4.75 million, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Street View

via realtor.com Jay Cutler's House

Built in 2013, this mansion measures 11,000 square feet.

Spiral Staircase

via realtor.com Jay Cutler's House

This is likely to be the first feature to catch your eye when you step through the front door.

Kitchen

via realtor.com Jay Cutler's House

Nice touch by the listing agent to include this shot of a cleverly placed (and seemingly retractable) spice rack.

Office

via realtor.com Jay Cutler's House

The property lot measures 1.5 acres.

Covered Patio

via realtor.com Jay Cutler's House

Here is one of the home's five fireplaces.

Bathroom

via realtor.com Jay Cutler's House

There is a total of 10 bathrooms (seven full, three half).

Theater

via realtor.com Jay Cutler's House

We're guessing Cutler's home in Nashville will have a comparable space in which he can break down tape while preparing for his new job as a TV game analyst for Fox.

Bar

via realtor.com Jay Cutler's House

This includes a separate room for the wine.

Basketball Court

via realtor.com Jay Cutler's House

Cutler was a first-team all-state basketball player at Heritage Hills High School in Indiana, where he threw down some vicious dunks.

Lake Access

via realtor.com Jay Cutler's House

The Tribune reports, "Outside on the property is a deeded pedestrian path to the beach."

Topics:

Chicago Bears, Football, Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari, NFL, Real Estate