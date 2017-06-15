Fifteen-year-old Saints superfan Jarrius Robertson has become a household name thanks to the enthusiasm and heart he has shown fighting the chronic liver disease biliary atresia, which he has had his entire life.



When the New Orleans Saints found out about his story and his love for the team, they invited him to practices and games during the 2015 season. At the beginning of the 2016 season they even signed him as an honorary Saint, and Jarrius served as a "hype man" for the team.

WATCH: "You don't have to tell me twice!" @Saints superfan @Jarrius gets signed LIVE in Times Square! https://t.co/pYW0XkKire — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 18, 2016

Despite his medical condition, J.J. has never complained about anything, and even has a foundation called It Takes Lives to Save Lives that raises awareness for organ transplants.

Jarrius has gone through two liver transplants, and his GoFundMe page run by his father has exceeded $30,000 in donations.



Due to his tough fighting spirit and sunny outlook, Jarrius will receive the Jimmy V Perseverance Award at the 25th annual ESPYs in July.



The Jimmy V Award is named after the late Jim Valvano, who died of bone cancer just two months after giving an inspirational speech at the inaugural ESPY Awards in 1993.