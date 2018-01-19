The Miami Heat are in New York City for a Friday night battle at the Brooklyn Nets. On Thursday, Heat swingman Justise Winslow planned to get dinner with former Duke teammate Jahlil Okafor, but the Nets center blew him off. Winslow needs to get back at Okafor on the court Friday.

Despite the botched plans, Winslow is still singing the praises for Okafor, who is getting a chance to prove himself in Brooklyn. Winslow and Okafor were part of Duke's 2015 NCAA tournament championship run.

Winslow spoke to ThePostGame at the NBA Store in Manhattan on behalf of Fanatics. Fanatics recently partnered with Apex to install self-serve, automated lockers in the NBA Store, which allow fans to order products online and pick up from the machine upon entrance into the store.

