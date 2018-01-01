What: Two draft rounds for four expansion teams in the NBA 2K League

When: 6 p.m. ET

Where: NBA Office, Secaucus, New Jersey

How to Watch: NBA 2K League Twitch And Twitter (Periscope)

How Does It Work?

The NBA 2K League's inaugural season began with the first NBA 2K League Draft last April. All 17 teams held six picks for the 102-player field. The league's gameplay is 5-on-5, so five of six players get on the sticks for each game.

After Season 1 finished in August -- with Knicks Gaming winning the first title as a No. 8 seed -- each of the 17 original teams were permitted to protect two players before the expansion draft. The remaining four players on each team are available for Wednesday's two rounds of expansion. Last week, ThePostGame ranked the top 20 players available in the expansion pool

The NBA 2K League Expansion Draft features four new teams owned and operated by the Atlanta Hawks, Brookly Nets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers. The teams will make their picks in a snake draft in that respective order (determined by a draft lottery held on Sept. 7).

For the record, that means picks will go:

1. Hawks Talon GC

2. Nets Gaming Crew

3. T-Wolves Gaming

4. Lakers Gaming

5. Lakers Gaming

6. T-Wolves Gaming

7. Nets Gaming Crew

8. Hawks Talon GC

Original NBA 2K League teams can only lose one player in the NBA 2K League Expansion Draft. After the draft is over, each original team will have the opportunity to protect players not selected in the expansion draft before the 2019 NBA 2K League Draft, which will take place at a later date.

The NBA 2K League will also open up its first-ever trade window from Sept. 27-Oct. 10. More information on the NBA 2K League expansion and offseason can be found here.

-- Follow Jeff Eisenband on Twitter @JeffEisenband. Like Jeff Eisenband on Facebook.