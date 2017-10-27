Aramark Astros' World Series Tacos
By: ThePostGame Staff
6h

The Astros are rolling out several new menu items for the World Series, including a showdown of city-themed fries concoctions.

Behold the Fry Stak Showdown: It's the Houston Green Chili Chicken vs. L.A. Queso.

Regardless of what happens on the field between the Astros and Dodgers, the real winners will be the foodie baseball fans who attend the games in Houston.

Fry Stak Showdown

Aramark Houston Astros World Series Food

It's the Houston Green Chili Chicken Stak vs. L.A. Queso Stak. (Location: Budweiser Brew House)

Fry Stak Showdown: Houston Green Chili Chicken Stak

Aramark Houston Astros World Series Food

Fresh cut fries, green chili chicken, cotija, pico de gallo and sour cream. (Location: Budweiser Brew House)

Fry Stak Showdown: L.A. Queso Stak

Aramark Houston Astros World Series Food

Fresh Cut Fries, pork carnitas, pico de gallo, jalapenos and sour cream. (Location: Budweiser Brew House)

Savory Waffle Cone Station

Aramark Houston Astros World Series Food

Seasoned waffle cone filled with mac and cheese. Topped with braised brisket, shredded cheese and green onions with a drizzle of sriracha aioli. (Club Level)

Street Taco & Salsa Bar

Aramark Houston Astros World Series Food

Pulled pork tacos served with pineapple chunks and mango habanero glaze. Salsa & Guacamole Station served with chips. (Location: 5/7 Market and Club Level)

Brisket Taco Station

Aramark Houston Astros World Series Food

Braised brisket served on flour tortillas with pickled red onions, fresh jalapenos, cilantro and a chipotle aioli. (Location: 5/7 Market and Club Level)

Specialty Cocktails

Aramark Houston Astros World Series Food

If you're going to eat, you might as well drink.

Springer Splash Funnel Cake

Aramark Houston Astros World Series Food

This wasn't made specifically for the World Series. But it was inspired by George Springer's foul ball that landed in a deep fryer during the regular season. It comes with a baseball-sized scoop of ice cream and raspberry sauce for laces.

