The Astros are rolling out several new menu items for the World Series, including a showdown of city-themed fries concoctions.
Behold the Fry Stak Showdown: It's the Houston Green Chili Chicken vs. L.A. Queso.
Regardless of what happens on the field between the Astros and Dodgers, the real winners will be the foodie baseball fans who attend the games in Houston.
Fry Stak Showdown
Aramark
Fry Stak Showdown: Houston Green Chili Chicken Stak
Aramark
Fry Stak Showdown: L.A. Queso Stak
Aramark
Savory Waffle Cone Station
Aramark
Street Taco & Salsa Bar
Aramark
Brisket Taco Station
Aramark
Specialty Cocktails
Aramark
Springer Splash Funnel Cake
Aramark
