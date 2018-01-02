Henrik Lundqvist has been king of the NHL goaltending community for the better part of the past decade, and he is perhaps most comfortable with his throne being outside.

With the Rangers' 3-2 Winter Classic win over the Sabres on Monday, Lundqvist improved his outdoor record to 4-0-0 (not to mention he also tied Tony Esposito for eighth on the all-time wins list with 423).

"I could easily play one every year and I would not be tired of it," Lundqvist says of outdoor games.

Lundqvist, 35, steered clear of clichés and admitted the Winter Classic is more than a game, with the spectacle that surrounds it.

"It's kind of like playing World Championships or Olympics or even a Game 7, where this is it, one mistake can cost you the game and kind of the memory of it, as well," Lundqvist says. "You have to be really sharp and stay on top of things.

"You want to make sure you can be able to sit down in a week or this summer even and look back at this as a great memory."

Lundqvist's other outdoor wins came in the 2012 Winter Classic, when the Rangers beat the Flyers 3-2, and the 2014 Stadium Series, when the Rangers beat the Devils 7-3 and the Islanders 2-1.

