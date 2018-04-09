As much of America learned last spring on "60 Minutes" -- in the same episode as the Stormy Daniels interview -- Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, despite his $22 million salary, was renting a two-bedroom apartment to share with his girlfriend, mother and younger brother.

Obviously it was just a matter of time before Antetokounmpo moved into a place with more elbow room, and he has found his spot in the Milwaukee suburb of River Hills. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Antetokounmpo bought a five-bedroom house for $1.8 million.

The house, which had belonged to recently retired Buck Mirza Teletovic, includes an impressive gym. Check out the mansion: