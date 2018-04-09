Jay Schmidt Group-Keller Williams Realty/Realtor.com Giannis Antetokounmpo
By: ThePostGame Staff
21h

As much of America learned last spring on "60 Minutes" -- in the same episode as the Stormy Daniels interview -- Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, despite his $22 million salary, was renting a two-bedroom apartment to share with his girlfriend, mother and younger brother.

Obviously it was just a matter of time before Antetokounmpo moved into a place with more elbow room, and he has found his spot in the Milwaukee suburb of River Hills. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Antetokounmpo bought a five-bedroom house for $1.8 million.

The house, which had belonged to recently retired Buck Mirza Teletovic, includes an impressive gym. Check out the mansion:

River Falls Mansion

Jay Schmidt Group-Keller Williams Realty/Realtor.com Giannis Antetokounmpo House

The house measures almost 10,000 square feet.

Fireplace

Jay Schmidt Group-Keller Williams Realty/Realtor.com Giannis Antetokounmpo House

Perfect for those cold Wisconsin winters.

Bedroom

Jay Schmidt Group-Keller Williams Realty/Realtor.com Giannis Antetokounmpo House

The home was built in 2005.

Gym

Jay Schmidt Group-Keller Williams Realty/Realtor.com Giannis Antetokounmpo House

People pay dues to work out at places not nearly as nice as this.

Pool

Jay Schmidt Group-Keller Williams Realty/Realtor.com Giannis Antetokounmpo House

Easy access from the inside.

