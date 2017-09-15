Gennady Golovkin is known as GGG or Triple G. But what does the middle 'G'stand for? And why is his opponent in Saturday's middleweight championship bout, Saul Alvarez, known as Canelo?

This fight is considered the biggest boxing event of the year, excluding the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor spectacle last month. But many casual fans might not be as familiar with Golovkin and Alvarez, despite their dominant skills and records.

The fight card, which will be distributed by HBO PPV, will start at 8 p.m. ET, which is one hour earlier than usual. The venue is T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which opened last year. In the first major event at the arena on May 7, 2016, Alvarez scored a sixth-round knockout against Amir Khan. Check out the video above for more about Golovkin, Alvarez and Saturday's fight.