Ezra Shaw/Getty Images John Elway
By: ThePostGame Staff
1h

In his statement regarding the national anthem, Broncos president John Elway made it clear Tuesday that he believes in standing. But Elway also said, "Take the politics out of football," and Twitter users were quick to call him out for it because in March, he wrote a letter to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on stationery featuring the team logo to endorse Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court.





Colorado Springs Gazette reporter Peter Marcus broke the story about Elway's letter, which said, in part, "Neil is a big Denver Broncos fan, and I can tell you that I'm a big fan of his."

The Broncos clarified that Elway's letter was not on the team's letterhead. But for many that is a distinction without a difference because the stationery not only used the Broncos logo at the top but also included the team's address.

