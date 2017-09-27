In his statement regarding the national anthem, Broncos president John Elway made it clear Tuesday that he believes in standing. But Elway also said, "Take the politics out of football," and Twitter users were quick to call him out for it because in March, he wrote a letter to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on stationery featuring the team logo to endorse Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court.



"Take the politics out of football" (well, except for that one time I wrote a note supporting Neil Gorsuch on Broncos letterhead) https://t.co/1tcK2h71RA — Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) September 27, 2017



John Elway: “Take the politics our of football.”



Also John Elway: “Please confirm Neil Gorsuch. Also, I am the Broncos.” pic.twitter.com/mNqUIHrGGE — Sanjay Vemuri (@BlameSanjay) September 27, 2017



Elway, who endorsed Gorsuch for a SCOTUS spot under a Broncos logo, wants to “take the politics out of football.” https://t.co/uLP57AL2Bo — Ashley Dean (@AshleyDean) September 27, 2017



Elway quote in first pic asks to take the politics out of fball. Second pic is a POLITICAL endorsement he sent on Broncos letterhead. Lol. pic.twitter.com/FHuw9kX7tL

— Joshua E Perry (@RIP_JEP) September 27, 2017

Not against Elway using his platform to advocate his values. I'm very against these wealthy white men telling POC not to advocate for theirs pic.twitter.com/iEMLzSV8vq — Ryan Steven (@RSteven_Y) September 27, 2017

Colorado Springs Gazette reporter Peter Marcus broke the story about Elway's letter, which said, in part, "Neil is a big Denver Broncos fan, and I can tell you that I'm a big fan of his."

The Broncos clarified that Elway's letter was not on the team's letterhead. But for many that is a distinction without a difference because the stationery not only used the Broncos logo at the top but also included the team's address.