Dustin Johnson is 33, which is usually considered young for golf. Yet, Johnson was the fifth-oldest member of the 12-man U.S. roster that won the Presidents Cup this past weekend at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City. The world No. 1 says he took on a leadership role for the event, but he was also able to feel young, hanging with a bunch of 20-something-year-olds.
Johnson's 4.5 points were more than any other player on the U.S. or International Team.
Johnson spoke to ThePostGame on Monday in New York City on behalf of Adidas Golf.
.@DJohnsonPGA with the entrance into an @adidasgolf event in NYC. #adicross pic.twitter.com/ok1fJsvzqv
— ThePostGame (@ThePostGame) October 2, 2017
