Deshaun Watson entered Philadelphia as one of the NFL Draft's highest-profile prospects. Back-to-back Heisman Trophy finalist and national championship game appearances will get a quarterback that sort of publicity. Watson leaves the draft as a Houston Texan, and in all likelihood, the starter for a 2016 playoff team and with perhaps an even greater profile.

ThePostGame caught up with Watson briefly Thursday before he got suited for the draft, and the former Clemson star gave some insight into his life, on and off the field.

ThePostGame: Coming off the national championship game, are you trash talking the Alabama guys?

DESHAUN WATSON: (Laughs) Nah.

TPG: How much did you feel winning the national championship game helped you gain confidence leading up to the NFL Draft?

WATSON: It just kind of gave me motivation, confidence and momentum coming into the draft. I feel comfortable with what I can do at the next level and just preparing me for football and life in general.

TPG: How did Dabo [Swinney] help during this process?

WATSON: He's a big part of it. He lets me be me. He feels like I'm prepared. I've learned everything I can from Clemson.

TPG: How important is it for you to start next year?

WATSON: It's a goal, but it's nothing that's a guarantee. I have to focus. I just want to be the best for my team, if that's me starting or me being a back up and wait my turn, that's what we're about and that's what we're gonna do.

TPG: What do you like to do outside of football?

WATSON: I like to shop, eat, watch movies, paintballing, watch movies, hit the lake, hang out with the boys, hang out with family.

TPG: You mention shopping, you're doing a lot of sponsorships and brand activations right now. What's that been like, experiencing the business side of football for the first time?

WATSON: It's just crazy because I've never had anything before, especially given to me free. It's just a lot of brands and sponsorships want to have my name and my personality attached to their company, so it's been cool.

TPG: What is one thing you wish people knew about you that they don't know?

WATSON: How big my heart it is. How hardworking I am. The type of person I made myself.

TPG: What are you doing with Tostitos at the fan experience?

WATSON: Just hanging out at the Tostitos Cantina, just enjoying a day with the fans and all the players coming by.

