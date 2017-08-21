NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith is profiled in the latest edition of HBO Real Sports, and in the show's signature fashion, he faces some pointed questions.

For example, check out this clip of host Bryant Gumbel pressing Smith on the perception that the owners clobbered the players in the 10-year collective bargaining agreement, which went into effect in 2011.

This edition of Real Sports premieres Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET/PT. (Note that this is one hour later than usual.).