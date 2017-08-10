via Zillow Deion Sanders Sells Dallas Penthouse
By: ThePostGame Staff
Former Cowboys star Deion Sanders has sold his penthouse condo in Dallas for $4.05 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Sanders, who helped the Cowboys win Super Bowl XXX, works as a commentator for NFL Network.

The unit measures 5,081 square feet, according to Zillow, and is located in the city's Oak Lawn neighborhood.

Lots Of Light

via Zillow Deion Sanders House

Giant window-walls offer sunshine and great views.

Easy Access To The Outside

via Zillow Deion Sanders House

Take a walk without having to go down to the ground floor.

Bedroom

via Zillow Deion Sanders House

The Azure building has just two penthouse units, according to the L.A. Times, and this is one of them.

Another Bedroom

via Zillow Deion Sanders House

The building has 31 floors, and this unit comes with a private elevator.

Kitchen

via Zillow Deion Sanders House

Plus, there is another kitchen on the rooftop terrace.

Bathroom

via Zillow Deion Sanders House

This one of the unit's 4 1/2 baths.

Living Room

via Zillow Deion Sanders House

Here's one of the three fireplaces.

Rooftop Patio

via Zillow Deion Sanders House

You can catch a glimpse of the pool.

Downtown Dallas

via Zillow Deion Sanders House

Clear view of the skyline.

