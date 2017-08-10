Former Cowboys star Deion Sanders has sold his penthouse condo in Dallas for $4.05 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Sanders, who helped the Cowboys win Super Bowl XXX, works as a commentator for NFL Network.
The unit measures 5,081 square feet, according to Zillow, and is located in the city's Oak Lawn neighborhood.
