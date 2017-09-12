Deion Branch is a New England Patriots legend. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion and the only player in franchise history other than Tom Brady to win a Super Bowl MVP. His 328 receptions, 4,297 receiving yards and 24 receiving touchdowns in six and a half seasons rank 10th, 11th and 13th on the team's all-time list.

But it was never enough to make his family full-time Patriots fans. They loved the Steel Curtain, and Branch's career in New England did not change that.

"I never felt the true love in my household," Branch says. "My parents are Steelers fans. My dad would always be like, 'I want and need you all to lose, but I want you to have a good game.' How is that possible? Going into the AFC Championship Game, my dad, all my uncles, all these guys are old school. Pittsburgh was the team back in the day. 'We need you all to lose.' I'm like, 'You don't want to go to the Super Bowl?' He was like, 'Nah, I think I'll just settle for the Steelers going instead of you sending us.' I said, 'Man, you got to be kidding me.'"

"This is serious when your own family members are in tune with it. If I saw it in my house, I know what it was with the fans."

Some quick research reveals the Steelers played the Patriots, with Branch, in the AFC Championship Game for the 2004 season. New England won, 41-27, and that was the year Branch won the Super Bowl MVP with 11 receptions for 133 yards against the Eagles.

For Branch, it was his second Super Bowl title since joining the Patriots as a second-round pick from Louisville in 2002. That success, Branch says, made it feel like the Patriots were one of the league's most hated teams.

