De'Aaron Fox says lots of recent Kentucky alums, such as John Wall, Karl-Anthony Towns, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Devin Booker and Tyler Ulis, have mentored him by returning to campus and telling him about the process of being drafted and starting an NBA career. Wall is the one former Wildcat that Fox is most often compared to. Both rely on speed and ball-handling to open up the floor, and Wall, 26, may be the fastest player in the NBA.

"Right now he's faster," Fox says of the Wizards' four-time All-Star. "He's older, more mature, but I feel like in a few years, I'll be the fastest person in the NBA. Give it two years. By the time I'm 21, I feel like I'll be faster than him."

Fox is projected to be a top-five pick Thursday night. Of his future NBA opponents, there is one in particular Fox wants to take one-on-one.

"Russell Westbrook. I'm winning 11-9. Win by two."

But how?

"I don't know. We gonna go three dribbles, and I don't know, just hope he misses."



Fox spoke to ThePostGame at the NBA Store on Monday after a screening for his mini-documentary, "Watching a Doubt" Vol. 2, produced by Spalding and SLAM. The film follows Fox during his training for the draft.

