De'Aaron Fox and Lonzo Ball have a (mostly) friendly rivalry. The two highly touted point guards are expected to be selected in the top five of Thursday's NBA Draft. They were compared to each other during the college recruiting process and that will continue for years to come.

Fox and Ball split their two college matchups. Kentucky's win came in the Sweet Sixteen, where Fox made the greatest statement, dropping 39 points on Ball and UCLA. Fox said he wanted to, "Shut LaVar Ball up," that game.

Fox considers Lonzo a friend. But are they friendly enough for Fox to buy a pair of Big Baller Brand shoes?

"Nah, I won't," Fox says. "Unless he gives me a pair. If he gives me a pair, I probably wear 'em, sneak 'em around a little bit. But I'm not buying 'em. I don't care how much money I make."

Keep in mind Fox is set to make millions in the next few months. The high price tag for the Big Baller Brand ZO2 shoes -- listed at $495 before shipping and handling right now -- would be relatively cheap for Fox as an NBA player.

"I'm not even buying Nike shoes, so nah I wouldn’t buy 'em," Fox says. "But if he was cool enough to give 'em to me, I'll take em!"

Nike announced Wednesday that Fox is part of the brand's 2017 rookie class, so he has a healthy dose of free shoes on the way.

Fox spoke to ThePostGame at the NBA Store on Monday after a screening for his mini-documentary, "Watching a Doubt" Vol. 2, produced by Spalding and SLAM. The film follows Fox during his training for the draft.

