If there are two things MMA superstar Conor McGregor is known for, they are his suits and his profanity-laced press conferences before his fights.

Taking that into account, it comes as no surprise that during the build-up for arguably the biggest fight of his career -- a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, Jr. -- he combined those two aspects of his personality on Tuesday.

Instead of just letting his trash talk take center stage, McGregor let his suit do some of the talking, replacing the pinstripes with a phrase he often finds himself using when talking to one of his opponents.

Yes, that says, "F*** YOU."

McGregor didn't stop with his suit, using his typical bravado and swaggering that he always does in his press conferences. He even brought out his Mystic Mac persona, predicting that he would knock Mayweather out within four rounds.

Maybe one of the next few press conferences will feature another instance of McGregor throwing bottles and cans at an opponent, but for now we'll settle for the suit.

