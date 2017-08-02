With Joe Flacco injured and likely to miss much of the preseason, the Baltimore Ravens have become a rumored destination for free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick. That is, if the team's ownership and fans approve of such a "controversial" figure. Over the weekend, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said that he was crowdsourcing the potential decision of signing Kaepernick with fans, sponsors and community members. He even asked fans to "pray" for the franchise.

Our Jeff Eisenband thinks this is yet another "lame" excuse by an NFL owner when it comes to Kaepernick.

