Christian Yelich is 25, and he is a starting outfielder for the Miami Marlins. That means most days, he plays ahead of a 43-year-old future Hall of Famer named Ichiro Suzuki.
Yelich, who won his first Silver Slugger Award last year, recognizes how lucky he is to have such MLB's single-season hits leader as a mentor.
-- Follow Jeff Eisenband on Twitter @JeffEisenband. Like Jeff Eisenband on Facebook.
-
TrendingIvan 'Pudge' Rodriguez: What Becoming Hall Of Famer Means To Me
-
TrendingMLB Legends Explain How To Bring Baseball To Today's African-American Youth
-
TrendingSergio Garcia Vs. Angela Akins: Who Knows The Other Better?
-
TrendingStuntwoman Jessie Graff: Bosses Used To Called Me 'Too Muscular'