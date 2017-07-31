By: Jeff Eisenband
Christian Yelich is 25, and he is a starting outfielder for the Miami Marlins. That means most days, he plays ahead of a 43-year-old future Hall of Famer named Ichiro Suzuki.

Yelich, who won his first Silver Slugger Award last year, recognizes how lucky he is to have such MLB's single-season hits leader as a mentor.

