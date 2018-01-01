Chris Paul says his son likes soccer more than basketball -- and the nine-time NBA All-Star is totally cool with that.

"The thing that your learn as a parent is that you're going to love whatever makes your kids happy," Paul says. "During the World Cup, the funnest thing for me was waking up early in the morning, sitting on the couch, watching soccer with my son. And I've actually grown to love it a lot more and learned everything about it."

His son, Christopher, is 9. His daughter, Camryn, is almost 6. Check out more from Paul in the video above.