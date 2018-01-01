As host of this year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports show, Chris Paul knows to expect a slime-filled experience. If Paul could pick one NBA player to slime, he would opt for Rockets teammate James Harden. And for good reason.

"When I got slimed, the hardest part was getting it out of my beard," Paul says. "If it's hard to get it out of this, I can't imagine him."

Check out the video above for more from Paul, including his thoughts on being a dad, the World Cup and the sports that his son Christopher and daughter Camryn like. The Kids' Choice Sports show airs Friday July 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.