Two new NBA analysts have burst onto the scene recently on the SAP Sports YouTube page -- Zion Wade and Chris Paul II, the sons of Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul.



Appearing in a short segment titled The Simple Report, Wade and Paul speak about multiple NBA topics, including their love of stats and what they think might happen when the Finals continue Wednesday with Game 3.





Zion Wade has previously been seen in social media posts from his stepmother (Wade's current wife, Gabrielle Union), but has not had quite the following that his co-star has achieved.

Paul, on the other hand, has been used to the spotlight for a while now, coming to prominence when he interrupted his dad's press conference and continuing that presence when he showed the world the "Blake Face: during a press conference in the 2012 NBA playoffs.

While the two children have plenty of years until they will need a paying job, it seems that at the very least they have a backup plan.