Former Clippers star Chris Paul has sold his eight-bedroom Bel-Air mansion for $8.7 million, the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Clippers traded Paul to the Houston Rockets in June for Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker, Montrezl Harrell, Darrun Hilliard, DeAndre Liggins, Kyle Wiltjer and a 2018 first-round draft pick.
Paul has more than one property in the L.A. area. He listed another home during the summer. Paul bought the Bel-Air house in 2012 from Avril Lavigne for $8.495 million. It was built in 2003.
Aerial View
via Million Dollar Listing
Big-time Backyard
via Million Dollar Listing
Pool
via Million Dollar Listing
Courtyard
via Million Dollar Listing
Living Room
via Million Dollar Listing
Kitchen
via Million Dollar Listing
Theater
via Million Dollar Listing
Office
via Million Dollar Listing
Bathroom
via Million Dollar Listing
Bedroom
via Million Dollar Listing
Another Bathroom
via Million Dollar Listing
Sauna
via Million Dollar Listing
Other Perks
via Million Dollar Listing
-
TrendingWhy FBI Needed To Keep NCAA In The Dark On Its College Basketball Investigation
-
TrendingRemembering Hugh Hefner: Athletes Who Made Cover Of Playboy
-
TrendingStrengthen Mind-Muscle Connection With CorePower Yoga's Weighted Flow
-
TrendingPat Tillman's Widow Responds After Trump's Retweet On Anthem, NFL