via Million Dollar Listing Chris Paul's House
By: ThePostGame Staff
6h

Former Clippers star Chris Paul has sold his eight-bedroom Bel-Air mansion for $8.7 million, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Clippers traded Paul to the Houston Rockets in June for Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker, Montrezl Harrell, Darrun Hilliard, DeAndre Liggins, Kyle Wiltjer and a 2018 first-round draft pick.

Paul has more than one property in the L.A. area. He listed another home during the summer. Paul bought the Bel-Air house in 2012 from Avril Lavigne for $8.495 million. It was built in 2003.

Aerial View

This is an effective use of shrubbery to create some privacy, but that's probably not what caught your eye in this photo.

Big-time Backyard

His kids, Chris Jr. and Camryn, had plenty of room to run.

Pool

Go for a soak and play some hoops.

Courtyard

Blue skies. Hillside view. Fireplace. And a swimming pool. Anything we're missing? Oh yeah, a flat-screen TV.

Living Room

It opens up to a spectacular view.

Kitchen

Two islands and two fridges (we're going to guess one of them is specifically for the wine).

Theater

According to the listing, this is a 16-seater.

Office

This is likely where Paul took care of matters like ... insurance.

Bathroom

There are 11 bathrooms.

Bedroom

This is one of eight bedrooms.

Another Bathroom

Soak in the tub and look out the window simultaneously.

Sauna

No need to head to a spa.

Other Perks

Not shown, but the listing says the house includes an elevator and the garage can accommodate 10 cars.

