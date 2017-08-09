Chris Klein has carved himself an impressive career in MLS. He played 13 seasons for the Kansas City Wizards, Real Salt Lake and LA Galaxy. Since retirement, he's worked for the Galaxy as senior director of the academy, vice president and, since January 2013, president.

But for Klein, it all started in St. Louis, where he was born and raised. He starred at De Smet Jesuit High School before heading off to Indiana University in 1994. Since then, MLS has produced 27 clubs -- 22 active, three defunct and two future. Zero have been from St. Louis, a city that once claimed the title of America's soccer capital.

The Gateway City is a candidate to be MLS next expansion city. Although an April vote to secure public financing for a soccer-specific stadium failed 53-47, Klein remains optimistic the league could soon come to his hometown. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the margin of the vote was roughly 3,000 votes. Check out the video above for more of ThePostGame's conversation with Klein at Hashtag Sports in June.

