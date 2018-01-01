It's been just over two weeks since the U.S. Open final that featured a fairly commanding Naomi Osaka victory marred by an officiating controversy involving Serena Williams and chair umpire Carlos Ramos. This past Monday, ThePostGame caught up with six-time U.S. Open champion and tennis commentator Chris Evert to sum up the incident.

"Everybody coaches," Evert says. "And the rule was the loser. The rule should be either enforced or not enforced, but you can't enforce it for some people and not enforce it for some people, like coaches. Serena got a little bit of a raw deal there. I hope they do change the rule. And I hope this whole episode, we learn from it, because it wasn't pretty for the whole game of tennis.Hopefully, we can learn from it and change a few things and applaud Naomi Osaka for being the U.S. Open champion. Give her her due."

Evert spoke to ThePostGame at the Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis Sports Legends Dinner in New York City. Evert received the Fund's Humanitarian Award.

