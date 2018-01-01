Olympic snowboarding champion Chloe Kim is fortunate enough that she doesn't need to budget cheat days into her fitness and nutrition regimen.

"Every day is my cheat day," Kim told ThePostGame. "I kind of eat whatever I want."

Kim, who captured gold in the halfpipe, often wants In-N-Out Burger, and she has a favorite order with one occasional variation. Check out the video above for details, including how "The Office" TV show figures into the larger process of her burger enjoyment.

