Charley Hoffman didn't win any tournaments the past two PGA Tour seasons but he finished in the Top 25 of 23 tournaments. One reason for that level of consistency is the way the 41-year-old California native approaches his preparation. He believes that the mental and physical aspects work in tandem.

As much as athletes need to train the body, Hoffman has embraced technological advances that allow him hone his brain at the same time as his muscles.

Check out the video above for more from Hoffman in his own words.