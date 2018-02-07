Growing up in Mississippi, Cat Cora knew two things well growing up: Greek food from her father's side of the family and the New Orleans Saints. Now her own Super Bowl cooking is known for having a Mediterranean flair.
On Radio Row in Minneapolis, Cora talked to ThePostGame's David Katz about her favorite Super Bowl dishes, stadium food mistakes and the culinary battle between Philadelphia and New England. The Iron Chef has a partnership with Aramark, providing "Wicked Eats" street food options.
