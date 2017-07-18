College Park, Georgia, is an Atlanta suburb known mostly for its high crime rate and proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. However, the city also has produced a number of celebrities, including Ludacris, Yung Joc and Morgan Burnett.

Two of College Park's heroes joined forces last Thursday for a spontaneous duet. Carolina Panthers star quarterback Cam Newton unveiled his first signature Under Armour lifestyle sneaker at Atlanta's Westside Cultural Arts Center. Part of the night's agenda featured a performance by 2 Chainz. After 2 Chainz performed five songs, he turned for the stage exit. Newton then hopped up on stage and convinced the rapper to hang around for a few songs together.

Newton got the crowd hyped and looked like he was having a blast himself, puffing on a cigar. Being a pro athlete, launching a lifestyle sneaker and performing with a rapper -- that's a pretty good night for Newton.

Newton's C1N sneaker will be released to the public in its first colorway, "Hometown," on Thursday, for a price of $120.

The first colorway of @CameronNewton's first @UnderArmour C1N sneaker is here: "Hometown." Red pays tribute to Atlanta roots ($120 on 7/20). pic.twitter.com/mp7PKAWtI7 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) July 13, 2017

