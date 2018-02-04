In Doritos/Mountain Dew's Super Bowl LII commercial, Busta Rhymes voices over Peter Dinklage and Missy Elliott voices over Morgan Freeman for a celebrity rap battle. Although Freeman is on the other side, Rhymes can still objectively analyze Freeman's musical potential.

"I think he would've been incredible at hip-hop," Rhymes starts. " I also think Morgan Freeman would be incredible in R&B because when you get Morgan Freeman talking over that baby-making music like Teddy Pendergrass, Luther Vandross and Barry White and them dudes, I think a whole generation of babies would be born in a very immediate fashion.

For real, Busta Rhymes, you have to produce a Morgan Freeman R&B album.

