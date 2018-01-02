During the second intermission of Monday's Winter Classic between the Rangers and Sabres, USA Hockey announced its men's, women's and Paralympics rosters for the PyeongChang Olympics, which start Feb. 9. Brian Gionta, who has stayed off an NHL roster this season to be able to play in the Olympics, will serve as the U.S. men's captain.

In addition to hockey, the Rochester native also talked about his beloved Buffalo Bills. Along with celebrating his captaincy, Gionta was celebrating the Bills returning to the playoffs for the first time since 1999. At 38, he can remember an era of Bills glory (at least in the AFC).

"Obviously being a part of Pegula Sports and stuff like that, extremely proud of the Bills and what they were able to do this year," Gionta says. "But being a Western New Yorker, I grew up watching the four Super Bowls they went to and not a lot of kids in the area can relate to the Bills being in the playoffs, so it's a great step forward for the community, it's a great step forward for the Bills, and hopefully, they can continue that success."

Gionta played 15 NHL seasons for the Devils, Canadiens and Sabres. NHL players will not be participating in this year's Olympics for the first time since 1994.

Gionta could end up joining an NHL roster after the Olympics.

-- Follow Jeff Eisenband on Twitter @JeffEisenband. Like Jeff Eisenband on Facebook.