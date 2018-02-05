They played different sports at rival colleges, but Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham and Warriors forward Draymond Green found a way to connect as friends.

Graham, a Michigan alum, made one of the biggest plays in Philadelphia sports history with his strip sack of Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII.

After helping the Eagles prevail 41-33, Graham headed to the media interview area while FaceTiming with Green, who went to Michigan State.

Sunday was also the second birthday of his daughter, Emerson.