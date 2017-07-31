Reebok announced new partnerships Monday with Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks and Falcons running back Devonta Freeman.

Cooks and Freeman, two of the NFL's emerging young stars, join Reebok’s large roster of brand ambassadors, which includes J.J. Watt.

Cooks and Freeman will be help promote Reebok's new Print Run Ultraknit running shoe, which is built for sprints and explosive bursts of speed, while also providing the support necessary for professional athletes.

"I love that the delta logo represents the complete package – mental, social and physical," Cooks said in a press release.

Cooks was traded from the Saints during the offseason.

Freeman, one of the best running backs in the league since his breakout 2015 season, is also excited about joining the Reebok team.

"The Be More Human philosophy and the physical, mental and social benefits that come from fitness are something I've carried with me throughout my career," Freeman said in the press release.

***