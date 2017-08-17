This week's Wyndham Championship is the final PGA Tour event of the season before the FedEx Cup Playoffs. While most stars are sitting out the event, nearly every player on the cusp of making the postseason field is teeing it up at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

At the end of the weekend, the top 125 in the standings will qualify to play next week in The Northern Trust, which serves as the first round of the four-tournament playoffs. At the Wyndham Championship, all players ranked No. 112-125 in the FedEx Cup standings are in the field, as are 40 of the 42 just outside the top 125. Some particularly big names are on the bubble.

-- Follow Jeff Eisenband on Twitter @JeffEisenband. Like Jeff Eisenband on Facebook.