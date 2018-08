Ben Simmons proved he is a star NBA player, winning Rookie of the Year in 2017-18. But did you know he is also a star gamer?

The Sixers guard/forward says he is better than Joel Embiid at NBA 2K and better than Karl-Anthony Towns at PUBG. He also has a plan to up his NBA 2K19 shooting rating.

Simmons talked to ThePostGame at the NBA 2K19 launch in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

