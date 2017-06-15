With Father's Day and the NBA Draft coming up fast, Foot Locker released an ad featuring several top prospects talking about how their dads have impacted their lives and careers.



Players like De'Aaron Fox, Jayson Tatum and Jonathan Isaac reflect on important memories: playing basketball in the driveway with them or coming to every game of their careers.



Then it's former UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball's turn. His father, Lavar, has been making headlines for months now with his controversial statements about himself and Lonzo.



Lonzo remembers "that big day when your dad berates your high school coach in front of an entire crowd for not getting you enough touches" and "that special moment when your dad sits you down and tells you where you're going to college."



He also reminisces about his father’s experiences arguing with First Take's Stephen A. Smith about how he is already better than Stephen Curry and his disagreements with all-time great NBA players like Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan.



Check out the full ad here:

***