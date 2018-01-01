Pelicans star Anthony Davis is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors because of an elbow injury. But the bigger intrigue about Davis and the Warriors might be whether he would consider joining them as a free agent in 2020.

At least one former NBA star says Davis should do it.

"I believe in the super teams," Metta World Peace says. "You gotta get a ring. If Anthony Davis wants to join the Warriors, along with LeBron James, for example, do it. You have to leave this with a ring. You gotta leave with money, and you gotta leave with a ring. Sometimes it's hard in the NBA to be a good player and get that big contract and try to get the ring. But if you can get both, I say go get both. Because when you don't get a ring, they talk about you and they make you feel bad. So go get the ring."

World Peace helped the Lakers win the NBA championship in 2010 when he scored 20 points in Game 7 of the Finals against Boston.

-- Follow ThePostGame on Twitter @ThePostGame.