Alex Honnold has been known internationally for his dangerous free solo climbs for nearly a decade now, conquering big walls all over the world. He took it to the next level Saturday, completing what is considered by most in the rock-climbing community to be the most difficult free solo climb in history.

Honnold, 31, climbed El Capitan at Yosemite National Park in California to become the first to ever free solo the renowned big wall. He finished the ascent of nearly 3,000 feet in 3 hours and 56 minutes, according to National Geographic.

Free solo climbing consists of a climber ascending alone and without any helmet, harnesses or even ropes. They also usually include climbing above what are considered safe heights, adding yet another level of danger.

Honnold has been training for the historic climb for more than a year, in places like China and Morocco. Only a few close friends knew about his Yosemite attempt before it happened.

