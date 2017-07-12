Adidas has launched a new "Create Positivity" campaign just in time for the ESPYs. A 75-second ad, which featues several prominent athletes showing off their creativity, will air during Wedneday night's programming.

Joel Embiid, Dak Prescott, Kris Bryant, Candace Parker and Carlos Correa appear in the spot, rapping to Kid Cudi's "Surfin."

Between the shots of the stars rapping, there are quick scenes showing other athletes putting their skills on display for fellow competitors and social media.

The campaign continues the brand's trend of creativity-based campaigns in recent years, which includes recent "Unleash Your Creativity" and "Basketball Without Creativity" efforts.

The ad ends with the text "here to create."

