Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went heavy with the sarcasm to make a point to those who criticize athletes for taking a knee or otherwise protesting during the national anthem. Rodgers posted a photo of himself locking arms with teammates before Sunday's game against Cincinnati, and the caption read:

I can't imagine what kind of social media attacks these cameramen must be enduring after taking a knee during the anthem and wearing a hat. #unity #equalityforall #love #cometogether #invitationtojoin A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Sep 27, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

With serious topics like this, sometimes you need a little levity to break the tension.

The Packers play again Thursday when they host the Bears. Rodgers and his teammates plan to link arms during the anthem, which, according to his tweet anyway, Donald Trump finds acceptable.



Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

The Packers have asked fans to also join arms. In a statement released Tuesday the team said the gesture is meant to represent people coming together for "freedom, equality, tolerance, understanding and justice for those who have been unjustly treated, discriminated against or otherwise treated unfairly."