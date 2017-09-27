Instagram Green Bay Packers
By: ThePostGame Staff
3h

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went heavy with the sarcasm to make a point to those who criticize athletes for taking a knee or otherwise protesting during the national anthem. Rodgers posted a photo of himself locking arms with teammates before Sunday's game against Cincinnati, and the caption read:

I can't imagine what kind of social media attacks these cameramen must be enduring after taking a knee during the anthem and wearing a hat. #unity #equalityforall #love #cometogether #invitationtojoin


With serious topics like this, sometimes you need a little levity to break the tension.

The Packers play again Thursday when they host the Bears. Rodgers and his teammates plan to link arms during the anthem, which, according to his tweet anyway, Donald Trump finds acceptable.


The Packers have asked fans to also join arms. In a statement released Tuesday the team said the gesture is meant to represent people coming together for "freedom, equality, tolerance, understanding and justice for those who have been unjustly treated, discriminated against or otherwise treated unfairly."

Topics:

Aaron Rodgers, Football, Green Bay Packers, National Anthem, NFL

Story continues below