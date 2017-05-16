YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Aaron Judge
By: Jeff Eisenband
4h

Aaron Judge is listed at 6-7, 282 lbs. He's the same size in disguise, but glasses make a huge difference.

On Monday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC sent Judge into New York City's Bryant Park with a suit and glasses. He asked fellow New Yorkers questions about Aaron Judge and people struggled to recognize the 25-year-old Yankees rookie.

Of course, this clip brings back memories to the July 2013 clip featuring then-24-year-old Mets star Matt Harvey.

Unlike Harvey, for the time being, Judge is producing positive headlines in the New York tabloids.

