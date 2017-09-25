At about the same time that many NFL players took a knee Sunday during the national anthem, a 97-year-old World War II veteran did the same to support them.

My grandpa is a 97 year-old WWII vet & Missouri farmer who wanted to join w/ those who #TakeaKnee: "those kids have every right to protest." pic.twitter.com/LurCj7SLUB — Brennan Gilmore (@brennanmgilmore) September 24, 2017

In 24 hours, the post received more than 125,000 retweets and 350,000 likes.

"I wanted to communicate what I always told to my grand-kids and everybody else," Middlemas told the Springfield News-Leader. "When they'd go to bed at night, we'd tell the kids we wanted to be like Jesus."

The NFL players were responding to Donald Trump's call for owners to fire or suspend those who kneel during the anthem.